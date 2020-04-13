Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.40.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.36. Mr. Cooper Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a positive return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.95 million. Research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall acquired 2,749 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,115.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,326,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,885,000 after purchasing an additional 53,648 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 180,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 41,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

