Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)’s stock price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $8.21, approximately 5,262,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 7,317,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

MUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho cut Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.23.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.29. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $160,044.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy bought 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $52,700.90. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 127,765 shares of company stock valued at $807,201. 6.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 647.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 534.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $11,725,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

