Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Oppenheimer

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price cut by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Compass Point reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

NDAQ stock traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.13. 282,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.01. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $120.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Nasdaq by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $124,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

