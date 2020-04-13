National Bank Financial Cuts Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$109.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$115.00 to C$109.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2020 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CCA. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$116.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$112.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$106.38.

Shares of TSE:CCA opened at C$94.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 10.94. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$87.47 and a 52 week high of C$120.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$100.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$108.37.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$586.83 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 7.7999999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

