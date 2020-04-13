Neblio Market Capitalization Tops $6.16 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00005810 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, Neblio has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $6.16 million and approximately $517,856.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00019631 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014184 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014631 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 320.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011946 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005532 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,221,909 coins and its circulating supply is 15,642,633 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Binance, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.