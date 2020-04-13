Nectar (NEC) Trading 17.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Nectar has a total market cap of $4.03 million and $1,833.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nectar has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One Nectar coin can now be purchased for $0.0489 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $32.15, $5.60 and $51.55.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033114 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00055811 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,794.75 or 0.99618927 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000123 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00068625 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000094 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com.

Nectar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $33.94, $24.43, $50.98, $51.55, $5.60, $18.94, $13.77, $7.50, $20.33, $32.15 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

