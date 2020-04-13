Neo 24 Hour Volume Hits $389.63 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. During the last seven days, Neo has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $501.17 million and $389.63 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be purchased for about $7.10 or 0.00105797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, DragonEX, Exrates and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.61 or 0.02763919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00214210 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 55% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052441 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00049659 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Neo

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neo is neo.org.

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, CoinBene, Allcoin, BCEX, Gate.io, Cobinhood, Binance, LBank, CoinEgg, ZB.COM, Ovis, BitMart, Bibox, TDAX, Bitbns, CoinEx, Exrates, Liquid, Cryptopia, Livecoin, BitForex, Bitinka, Upbit, Huobi, Coinsuper, OTCBTC, Bittrex, DragonEX, OKEx, Coinnest, Tidebit, COSS, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Koinex, Coinrail, BigONE and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

