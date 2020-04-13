Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) traded up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.93, 101 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 210,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.83 million during the quarter. Neos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,087.24% and a negative net margin of 25.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Neos Therapeutics Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Neos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Neos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

