Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0117 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 40.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $2.15 on Monday. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.