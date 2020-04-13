Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on STIM. BTIG Research started coverage on Neuronetics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Neuronetics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $36.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a negative net margin of 46.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $93,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Neuronetics by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Neuronetics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

