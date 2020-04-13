NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) Hits New 12-Month High at $81.01

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$81.01 and last traded at C$79.00, with a volume of 33218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$79.75.

NGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$64.45. The firm has a market cap of $51.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.02%.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS Company Profile (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

