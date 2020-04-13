Newton (NEW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.17 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. During the last seven days, Newton has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. Newton has a market capitalization of $8.17 million and $1.98 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.09 or 0.02772750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00216408 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 56.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052391 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00049911 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org.

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

