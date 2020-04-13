Nexo (NEXO) Price Hits $0.10

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Nexo token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, Fatbtc and Allbit. Nexo has a market cap of $57.69 million and approximately $11.68 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.66 or 0.02736681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00217046 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00049695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo’s launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io.

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Hotbit, Fatbtc, HitBTC, YoBit, Mercatox, Bitbns, Allbit, DDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.