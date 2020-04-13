NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Stock Price Up 3%

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) shares rose 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $11.28, approximately 29,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 78,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

NREF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

In related news, President James D. Dondero bought 123,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $2,344,972.80. Also, insider Matt Mcgraner bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $33,888.00. Insiders have acquired 274,071 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,012 over the last ninety days.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

