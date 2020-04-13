NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.3% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,651,472,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 651,605 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,410,000 after buying an additional 481,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,438,000 after buying an additional 340,415 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,920,000 after buying an additional 305,178 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded down $9.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $236.21. 2,689,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,529. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.