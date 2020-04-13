Nexus Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. Nexus has a total market cap of $9.67 million and approximately $11,287.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

About Nexus

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com.

Nexus Coin Trading

Nexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Binance, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

