NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) is Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,385 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. NIC comprises approximately 5.7% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned 0.54% of NIC worth $8,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGOV. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NIC by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in NIC in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on EGOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti began coverage on shares of NIC in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NIC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGOV traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.55. The stock had a trading volume of 688,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,286. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.32. NIC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. NIC had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIC Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

