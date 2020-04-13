NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NIC Inc. provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses. Its Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; hunting/ fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on shares of NIC in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of NIC from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of NIC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of NIC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NIC in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of EGOV stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NIC has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. NIC had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. NIC’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NIC will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. NIC’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NIC by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 225,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIC by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of NIC by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NIC by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 106,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIC in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,552,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

