Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NTTYY stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Nippon Telegraph & Telephone has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average of $39.18. The company has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.22.

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile voice related services, IP/packet communications services, telecommunications equipment, system integration, and other services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Regional Communications Business, Long Distance and International Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Data Communications Business, and Other Business.

