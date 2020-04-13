NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Shares Up 67.7%

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) shares shot up 67.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $2.75, 137,005 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 621,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

NNBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $70.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.17.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. NN had a positive return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $198.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNBR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of NN by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NN by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NN by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NN by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 36,541 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NN by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NN (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

