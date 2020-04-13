Nord/LB Analysts Give Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) a €75.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DRW3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Independent Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €58.71 ($68.27).

Shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €86.50 ($100.58) on Thursday. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a 12-month high of €108.50 ($126.16). The stock has a market cap of $657.40 million and a P/E ratio of 61.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is €67.51 and its 200-day moving average is €56.78.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

