Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Northern Trust from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $1,725,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.54. The stock had a trading volume of 108,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

