Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Northern Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.75.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $84.89 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $385,891.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,458 shares of company stock worth $5,889,330 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

