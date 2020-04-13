Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Norwood Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial stock opened at $26.59 on Monday. Norwood Financial has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $39.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.19. The stock has a market cap of $168.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 26.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wood & Company boosted their price target on Norwood Financial to $9,702.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Norwood Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

In other Norwood Financial news, CEO Lewis J. Critelli purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,046 shares in the company, valued at $743,866.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John H. Sanders sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $71,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $66,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.