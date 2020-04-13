NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Trading Down 4%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) shares traded down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.72, 14,550 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,177,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.68.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) by 127.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,878 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.26% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

