NuShares Price Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, NuShares has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. NuShares has a market cap of $533,342.56 and approximately $1.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00019638 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005528 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

