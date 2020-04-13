NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 72,865.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,573 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.5% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,709,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $6.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $269.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,925,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,511,916. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.57.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,829 shares of company stock valued at $34,323,482. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

