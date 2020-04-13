Nxt (NXT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.57 Million

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, Nxt has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and LiteBit.eu. Nxt has a market cap of $9.02 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00019631 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014184 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014631 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 320.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005810 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011946 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005532 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, SouthXchange, C-CEX, Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, Bittrex, OKEx, Indodax, Livecoin, HitBTC and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

