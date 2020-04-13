NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) and Transcontinental Realty Investors (NASDAQ:TCI) Financial Contrast

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) and Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NY MTG TR INC/SH and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NY MTG TR INC/SH $694.61 million 1.22 $173.74 million $0.64 3.50 Transcontinental Realty Investors $47.97 million 3.40 -$26.92 million N/A N/A

NY MTG TR INC/SH has higher revenue and earnings than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NY MTG TR INC/SH and Transcontinental Realty Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NY MTG TR INC/SH 0 3 2 0 2.40 Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

NY MTG TR INC/SH currently has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 201.34%. Given NY MTG TR INC/SH’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NY MTG TR INC/SH is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Profitability

This table compares NY MTG TR INC/SH and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NY MTG TR INC/SH 23.67% 12.55% 0.88% Transcontinental Realty Investors -56.12% -5.95% -2.52%

Risk and Volatility

NY MTG TR INC/SH has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.9% of NY MTG TR INC/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of NY MTG TR INC/SH shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 87.9% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NY MTG TR INC/SH beats Transcontinental Realty Investors on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.transconrealty-invest.com.

