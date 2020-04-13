Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Shares Up 0.4%

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.36, approximately 2,040 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 305,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OBSV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Obseva in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Obseva from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

The firm has a market cap of $114.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts expect that Obseva SA will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Obseva by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Obseva by 531.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Obseva by 1,838.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Obseva by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Obseva in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Obseva Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

