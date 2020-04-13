Obyte Price Reaches $18.81 on Major Exchanges (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, Obyte has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for $18.81 or 0.00277238 BTC on popular exchanges including UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Obyte has a total market cap of $14.01 million and $3,898.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.09 or 0.02758158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00217844 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00053709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00049999 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 745,029 coins. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org.

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

