OceanaGold Corp (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Receives $4.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of OceanaGold Corp (OTCMKTS:OCANF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Sunday, March 29th.

Shares of OCANF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.18. 225,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,134. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

