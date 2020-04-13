Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

OPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Office Properties Income Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Office Properties Income Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of OPI stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.19. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $160.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

