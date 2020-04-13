Ondori Price Tops $0.0001 (RSTR)

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Ondori coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, DragonEX and Bleutrade. Ondori has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $12.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ondori has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ondori alerts:

inSure (SURE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00666163 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012757 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014670 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000374 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ondori

Ondori is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ondori is rstr.io.

Buying and Selling Ondori

Ondori can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ondori should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ondori using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ondori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ondori and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.