Ontology (ONT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $251.71 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00005716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bibox, Hotbit and Binance. Ontology has a market cap of $251.71 million and $74.33 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008092 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 655,746,573 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BCEX, Indodax, Binance, Bibox, Gate.io, Bitbns, Huobi, Kucoin, Koinex, HitBTC, BitMart, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

