Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OPRA. B. Riley decreased their price target on Opera from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Opera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Opera from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Opera from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.31.

Get Opera alerts:

Shares of OPRA stock opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.25. Opera has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Opera had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $129.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Opera will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the third quarter worth approximately $940,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Opera by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,204,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,391,000 after buying an additional 1,219,931 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Opera by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Opera in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Opera in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.