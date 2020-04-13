OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) vs. Anpac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Anpac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) and OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.4% of OpGen shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of OpGen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anpac Bio-Medical Science and OpGen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anpac Bio-Medical Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OpGen $3.50 million 7.46 -$12.45 million ($6.90) -0.32

Anpac Bio-Medical Science has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OpGen.

Profitability

This table compares Anpac Bio-Medical Science and OpGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anpac Bio-Medical Science N/A N/A N/A OpGen -355.70% -535.07% -125.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Anpac Bio-Medical Science and OpGen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anpac Bio-Medical Science 0 0 0 0 N/A OpGen 0 0 2 0 3.00

OpGen has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 390.87%. Given OpGen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OpGen is more favorable than Anpac Bio-Medical Science.

Summary

OpGen beats Anpac Bio-Medical Science on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc., a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. The company's products include Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, a vitro diagnostic test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance in urine specimens or bacterial colonies isolated from urine and other body sites; and QuickFISH and PNA FISH products, which are FDA-cleared and CE-marked diagnostic test designed to detect antimicrobial- resistant pathogens. In addition, it offers Acuitas Lighthouse informatics systems, a cloud-based HIPAA compliant informatics offerings, which combine clinical lab test results with patient and hospital information, and provide analytics and insights to enable manage MDROs in the hospital and patient care environment. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

