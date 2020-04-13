Oppenheimer Cuts Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $130.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $132.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.97% from the company’s previous close.

NBIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.56.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.91. 7,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,935. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.92. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $71.85 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 28,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $3,028,998.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,792. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $167,672.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,866.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,009 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,144 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $9,728,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

