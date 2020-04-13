Oppenheimer Cuts New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) Price Target to $11.00

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NMFC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. National Securities raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $14.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

NYSE:NMFC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.95. 34,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70. New Mountain Finance has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $708.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.11.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $73.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.81 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 40.71%. On average, research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Stone bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $41,664.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $286,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 64,550 shares of company stock valued at $692,921. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,854,000 after purchasing an additional 616,426 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 838,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 186,976 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 278.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 242,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 178,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after buying an additional 140,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

