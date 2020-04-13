Oppenheimer Lowers Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $103.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.54.

ICE stock traded down $2.13 on Monday, hitting $85.25. 19,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,855,279. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.03 and a 200-day moving average of $91.62.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,767.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,122 shares of company stock valued at $19,317,677. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

