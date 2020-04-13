Oppenheimer Lowers Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target to $19.00

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Compass Point raised shares of Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Solar Capital from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solar Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

NASDAQ SLRC traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $13.30. 2,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,494. Solar Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $588.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Solar Capital had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Solar Capital will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Wachter bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Peteka bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $215,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 245,377 shares of company stock worth $3,300,447. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Solar Capital by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 147,414 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 892,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,402,000 after acquiring an additional 144,301 shares during the period. Resource America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 287,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 90,667 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 652,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,446,000 after acquiring an additional 89,469 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 358,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 63,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.