Oppenheimer Trims Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Target Price to $14.00

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 104.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FDUS. TheStreet cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Shares of FDUS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.83. 6,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,099. The company has a market cap of $176.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.47. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Fidus Investment had a net margin of 62.86% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $19.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidus Investment news, President Thomas Charles Lauer bought 5,000 shares of Fidus Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $60,400.00. Also, insider Edward H. Ross bought 4,000 shares of Fidus Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $37,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 177,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,106.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 25,100 shares of company stock valued at $283,805 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 323,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 73,098 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 25,952 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth $1,825,000. Institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

