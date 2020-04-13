Oppenheimer Trims Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Target Price to $10.00

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.28% from the stock’s current price.

MRCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Monroe Capital from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monroe Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.79. 68,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,442. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $140.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $17.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aaron Daniel Peck acquired 4,000 shares of Monroe Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore L. Koenig purchased 28,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $259,426.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 41,095 shares of company stock valued at $327,437. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

