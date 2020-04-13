Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 15,715 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Oracle by 22.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 180,271 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 32,631 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,103 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 249,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.97. 978,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,143,340. The stock has a market cap of $167.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.35. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.