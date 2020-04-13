OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

OGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on OrganiGram from $9.00 to $5.80 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

OrganiGram stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $318.47 million and a P/E ratio of -9.20.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 42.78%. The business had revenue of $19.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in OrganiGram by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OrganiGram by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 81,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in OrganiGram by 93,062.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 29,780 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

