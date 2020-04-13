Origin Sport Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.03 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $2.03 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014647 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io.

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

