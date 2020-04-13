Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Trading Up 1.3%

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)’s share price was up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.04, approximately 8,389 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 327,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OESX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.45.

The stock has a market cap of $120.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.26%. The company had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $881,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

