Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,426.00

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Ormeus Coin has a market capitalization of $430,041.69 and approximately $2,426.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, CoinBene, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.21 or 0.02750241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00215806 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 56.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Token Profile

Ormeus Coin’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin. Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin.

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, C-CEX, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Livecoin, CoinBene, TOPBTC, Bibox and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.