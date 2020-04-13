Orosur Mining (TSE:OMI) Shares Down 25%

Orosur Mining Inc (TSE:OMI)’s share price dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 40,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 117,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06.

About Orosur Mining (TSE:OMI)

Orosur Mining Inc acquires, identifies, develops, explores, and produces mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver and base metals. It primarily operates and develops the San Gregorio gold project located in the Department of Rivera, Uruguay. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

