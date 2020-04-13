Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Get Oxford Immunotec Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OXFD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 30,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,294. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 15.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.55 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. Oxford Immunotec Global has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $17.77.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.